The Fremont Police Department responded to several theft complaints on Monday.
Three complaints of theft from a vehicle and two bicycle thefts were reported.
The first theft from a vehicle complaint was made at approximately 8:30 Monday morning. The victim reported that between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday his vehicle was unlocked and parked in front of a residence in the 1800 block of north Main Street. An unknown person entered the car and took a Samsung Galaxy phone that was in the glovebox. The value of the phone is approximately $600.
At approximately 4:40 p.m. a theft from a vehicle complaint was made at a residence in the 700 block of north H Street. The victim reported that between midnight and 4:10 p.m. on Monday afternoon his vehicle was unlocked and parked in front of the residence. An unknown person entered the vehicle and took a black leather wallet and various forms of personal identification from the center console. The value of the items is estimated at $20.
At approximately 8:25 p.m. Monday night a theft from vehicle complaint was taken at a residence in the 800 block of east 15th Street. The victim reported that between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday morning his vehicle was unlocked and parked in front of his residence. An unknown person entered the car and rummaged through the car before taking approximately $2 in loose change.
The FPD also responded to two reports of a stolen bicycle.
The first was reported at approximately 3:10 p.m. when a bicycle was reported stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue. The bicycle is described as a 26-inch woman’s mountain bike, purple and white in color with an oversized black seat. The make/model and serial number of the bike are unknown. The bike is valued at approximately $25.
Later at approximately 6:45 p.m. a theft of a bicycle was reported at a shared living facility in the 700 block of north Broad Street. The bicycle is described as a white Scapin brand with light blue seat and silver double basket attached. No serial number was provided. The value of the bike is approximately $80.