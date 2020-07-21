Sewage pump stolen while owner's back was turned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft that was reported at a business in the 3600 block of east 24th Street.

The victim reported he had purchased a Little Giant submersible sewage pump and had set the item down in the parking lot behind his pickup to load some other items. While the victim’s back was turned the pump was stolen.

Witnesses described seeing an older white male wearing a camouflage hat, green T-shirt, and blue jeans with a tattoo on his upper right arm putting the pump into his vehicle, described as a gray SUV or pickup and then leaving the scene. The pump is valued at approximately $290.

