Sheriff: If you text while driving, you will pay

Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.

“Beginning April 4, if you text and drive, you will pay,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national enforcement effort.

The effort is called, U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

From April 4-19, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make the roads safer.

The NHTSA cites these statistics, which include:

Between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.

In 2019, the number of deaths linked to driver distraction was 3,142 nationwide, or almost 9% of all fatalities.

The 2019 figure represents a 10% increase over the year 2018, or 284 more fatalities. The distraction figure was the largest increase in causes of traffic deaths reported for 2019.

Millennials and Generation Z are the most distracted drivers, often using their cell phones to talk, text, and scroll through social media while behind the wheel.

NHTSA research from 2017 indicates:

Young drivers 16 to 24 years old have been observed using handheld electronic devices while driving at higher rates than older drivers since 2007.

In 2019, 9% of people killed in teen (15-19) driving crashes died when the teen drivers were distracted at the time of the crash.

“Distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads – and much of the distraction is attributed to texting while driving,” Reynolds said. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, but they selfishly give themselves a personal exemption to do it anyway, and this behavior unfairly puts others at risk.”

Violating Nebraska’s distracted-driving laws can be costly.

The fine for using a handheld communication device in Nebraska will result in a $200 to $500 fine and put three points on the driver’s record that can have additional costs.

Many drivers are guilty of a “double standard” when it comes to distracted driving.

In its 2018 Traffic Safety Culture Index, the AAA Foundation reported that while almost 96% of drivers believed it was very or extremely dangerous to read a text or email while driving, four out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the previous 30 days.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and NHTSA urge drivers to put their phones away when behind the wheel.

If you need to text, pull over. Do not drive while texting.

If you are the driver, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:

If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

Ask your passenger to be your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature or put your phone in the trunk, glove box or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. For more information, visit nhtsa.gov/campaign/distracted-driving

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0