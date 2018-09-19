The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 206 arrests in August.
The arrests were for: felony assault, 2; misdemeanor assault, 3; misdemeanor theft, 1; stolen property, 2; bad checks/fraud, 1; drugs, 47; liquor law violations, 32; driving under the influence, 18; driving during suspension/revocation, 15; offense against family/children, 1; vandalism, 2; weapons, 7; other, 75.
Offenses included: misdemeanor assault, 2; burglary, 3; felony theft, 5; misdemeanor theft, 6; recovered stolen vehicles, 1; bad checks/fraud, 2; offense against family/children, 1; vandalism, 3.
Deputies issued 91 traffic citations, 272 traffic warnings and 92 equipment warnings; served 32 warrants; assisted 29 motorists; and answered 50 criminal complaints, 220 miscellaneous calls and 370 total calls.
There were 18 accidents (6 property damage; 12 personal injury).
Contributing circumstances – driver- were failure to yield right of way; driving too fast for conditions; following too closely; failure to keep in proper lane; operating vehicle in erratic or reckless manner; swerving or avoiding due to wind, vehicle, etc.; inattention; other improper action; and unknown. Contributing circumstances – environment – were vision obstruction, glare and none.