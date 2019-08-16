The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 151 arrests during July.
The arrests were for: felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 5; burglary, 2; misdemeanor theft, 3; drugs, 24; liquor law violations, 26; disorderly conduct, 2; driving under the influence, 8; driving during suspension/revocation, 10; offense against family/children, 2; vandalism, 1; weapons, 4; others, 63.
Offenses included: rape, 1; felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 4; burglary, 3; felony theft, 2; misdemeanor theft, 6; fraud, 1; recovered stolen vehicles, 1; criminal mischief, 3; other, 4.
Deputies issued 59 traffic citations, 157 traffic warnings and 55 equipment warnings; served 23 warrants; assisted 30 motorists; and answered 61 criminal complaints, 264 miscellaneous calls and 414 total calls.
There were 17 accidents (11 property damage, 6 personal injury). Contributing circumstances – driver – were: failure to yield right of way; made improper turn; following too closely; failure to keep in proper lane/running off road; operating vehicle in erratic/reckless manner; inattention; distracted; other improper action; and unknown. Contributing circumstances – environment – were animal on roadway, none and unknown.