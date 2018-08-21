The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 234 arrests during July.
The arrests were for: felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 11; misdemeanor theft, 2; stolen property, 1; bad checks/fraud, 1; drugs, 39; disorderly conduct, 4; liquor law violations, 40; driving under the influence, 13; driving during suspension/revocation, 8; offense against family/children, 7; vandalism, 3; weapons, 2; other, 102.
Offenses included: felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 7; felony theft, 3; misdemeanor theft, 9; auto theft, 3; recovered stolen vehicles, 2; bad checks/fraud, 2; vandalism, 3.
Deputies issued 58 traffic citations, 151 traffic warnings and 61 equipment warnings; served 38 warrants; assisted 27 motorists; and answered 55 criminal complaints, 270 miscellaneous calls and 383 total calls.
There were 18 accidents reported (14 property damage, 4 personal injury).
Contributing circumstances – driver – were failure to yield right of way; disregarded traffic signs/signals; exceeded authorized speed limit; failure to keep in proper lane; operating vehicle in erratic or reckless manner; swerving or avoiding due to wind, vehicle, etc.; over-correcting/over-steering; inattention; operating defective equipment; other improper action; unknown. Contributing circumstances – environment – were vision obstruction, none and unknown.