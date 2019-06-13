The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has released its May statistics.
There were 136 arrests in Dodge County. The arrests were for: felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 3; misdemeanor theft, 4; bad checks/fraud, 8; drugs, 13; liquor law violations, 20; driving under the influence, 12; driving during suspension/revocation, 12; offense against family/children, 9; vandalism, 1; weapons, 1; other, 52.
Offenses included: misdemeanor assault, 3; burglary, 3; felony theft, 9; misdemeanor theft, 6; auto theft, 1; recovered stolen vehicles, 1.
Deputies issued 76 traffic citations, 246 traffic warnings and 79 equipment warnings; served 33 warrants; assisted 48 motorists; and answered 44 criminal complaints, 286 miscellaneous calls and 434 total calls.
There were 17 accidents – 9 property damage, 3 personal injury. Contributing circumstances – driver – were: failure to yield right of way; exceeded authorized speed limit; following too closely; failure to keep in proper lane/running off road; operating vehicle in erratic/reckless manner; visibility obstructed; operating defective equipment; other improper action; and unknown. Contributing circumstances – environment – included: weather conditions; vision obstruction; animal on roadway; other; unknown; and none.