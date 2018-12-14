The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 184 arrests during November.
Arrests were for: misdemeanor assault, 8; misdemeanor theft, 2; stolen property, 1; bad checks/fraud, 4; drugs, 35; liquor law violations, 9; driving under the influence, 8; driving during suspension/revocation, 15; offense against family/children, 5; vandalism, 5; weapons, 9; other, 83.
Offenses included: misdemeanor assault, 7; burglary, 2; felony theft, 2; misdemeanor theft, 4; bad checks/fraud, 3; runaways, 1; vandalism, 5.
Deputies issued 50 traffic citations, 246 traffic warnings and 86 equipment warnings; served 28 warrants; assisted 23 motorists; and answered 21 criminal complains, 163 miscellaneous calls and 283 total calls.
There were 16 accidents (13 property damage, 3 personal injury). Contributing circumstances – driver – were: failed to yield right of way; driving too fast for conditions; made improper turn; following too closely; failure to keep in proper lane/running off road; swerving or avoiding due to wind, vehicle, etc.; visibility obstructed; inattention; other improper action. Contributing circumstances – environment – were: weather conditions; vision obstruction; animal on roadway; and none.