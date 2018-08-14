The Dodge County Sheriff’s office received a $9,000 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety to host several sobriety checkpoints and overtime enforcement in the Fremont area later this month.
The grant money will be used as part of the nationwide “You Drink and Drive You Lose” campaign.
The grant period takes place from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 and will feature extra patrol, as well as several sobriety checkpoints.
“This I believe this will be the fourth year where we’ve conducted kind of a large-scale checkpoint at various locations around the county,” said Sheriff Steve Hespen. “And this year we’ll be doing smaller checkpoints throughout the county, on the less travelled roads, and they’ll last for a shorter period of time.”
The first set of sobriety checkpoints will take place on Aug. 17 on west Military Avenue, west of Business Park Drive; Cloverly Road at Yager Road; and Ridge Road at the Rainbow Lake Entrance.
A larger checkpoint will occur on Aug. 31 on U.S. Highway 77 at the Platte River Bridge.
During the checkpoint, all traffic will be diverted, and officers will ask drivers to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Drivers who are impaired or who have other violations will be moved out of the traffic flow.
“We don’t want to delay motorists anymore than absolutely necessary, so we try to get them through as quick as possible,” Hespen said.
There will be signage alerting drivers of the checkpoints.
The sheriff’s office applies for these grants — particularly those in conjunction with campaigns like the You Drink You Drive You Lose or Click It or Ticket campaigns — every year, according to Hespen.
“The reason we do this is because we want to lower the fatality rate, not only in Dodge County, but also throughout the state,” Hespen said. “Knock on wood, so to speak, but we haven’t seen a significant injury accident in quite some time now, and we hope that’s somewhat in conjunction with our efforts in these checkpoints, just to bring awareness that there is law enforcement out there and we are looking for violations.”