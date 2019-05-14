The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 103 arrests during April.
The arrests were for: misdemeanor assault, 3; felony theft, 1; back checks/fraud, 1; drugs, 23; liquor law violations, 12; driving under the influence, 5; driving during suspension/revocation, 10; offense against family/children, 5; vandalism, 1; weapons, 1; other, 41.
Offenses included: misdemeanor assault, 2; burglary, 1; felony theft, 3; auto theft, 2; recovered stolen vehicles, 3.
Deputies issued 53 traffic citations, 233 traffic warnings and 64 equipment warnings; served 22 warrants; assisted 47 motorists; and answered 37 criminal complaints, 228 miscellaneous calls and 341 total calls.
There were 12 accidents – 9 property damage and 3 personal injury. Contributing circumstances – driver – included: failure to yield right of way; disregarded traffic signs/signals; failure to keep in proper lane/running off road; operating vehicle in erratic/reckless manner; swerving or avoiding; inattention; other improper action. Contributing circumstances – environment – were animal on roadway, other and none.