The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 135 arrests during February.
The arrests were for: felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 3; burglary, 2; felony theft, 5; misdemeanor theft, 1; stolen property, 3; forgery/fraud, 2; drugs, 20; liquor law violations, 13; driving under the influence, 7; driving during suspension/revocation, 8; offense against family/children, 3; sex offenses, 1; vandalism, 1; weapons, 2; other, 63.
Offenses included: misdemeanor assault, 2; burglary, 2; felony theft, 1; auto theft, 1; recovered stolen vehicle, 1.
Deputies issued 41 traffic citations, 135 traffic warnings and 56 equipment warnings; served 26 warrants; assisted 63 motorists; and answered 20 criminal complaints, 195 miscellaneous calls and 292 total calls.
There were 21 accidents (15 property damage, 6 personal injury.
Contributing circumstances – driver – included: failure to yield right of way; disregarded traffic signs/signals; exceeded authorized speed limit; driving too fast for conditions; failure to keep in proper lane/running off road; operating vehicle in erratic/reckless manner; swerving or avoiding; over-correcting/over-steering; visibility obstructed; inattention; other improper action; and unknown.
Contributing circumstances – environment – were weather conditions; vision obstruction; other; unknown; and none.