The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office made 230 arrests during June.
The arrests were for: felony assault, 2; misdemeanor assault, 7; burglary, 10; misdemeanor theft, 6; stolen property, 1; bad checks/fraud, 1; drugs, 51; disorderly conduct, 2; liquor law violations, 21; driving under the influence, 15; driving during suspension/revocation, 19; offense against family/children, 12; vandalism, 2; weapons, 11; other, 70.
Offenses included: rape, 1; felony assault, 1; misdemeanor assault, 2; burglary, 3; felony theft, 1; misdemeanor theft, 6; auto theft, 3; recovered stolen vehicles, 2; bad checks/fraud, 3; offense against family/children, 1; vandalism, 2.
Deputies issued 105 traffic citations, 247 traffic warnings and 72 equipment warnings; served 23 warrants; assisted 26 motorists; and answered 32 criminal complaints, 201 miscellaneous calls and 315 total calls.
There were 21 accidents (14 property damage, 7 personal injury). Contributing circumstances – driver – included failure to yield right of way, driving too fast for conditions, failure to keep in proper lane, operating vehicle in erratic or reckless manner, over-correcting/over-steering, inattention, and other. Contributing circumstances – environment – were weather conditions, none and unknown.