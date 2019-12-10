The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization.
The grant period is from Dec. 13 through Jan. 1. During this time motorists can expect to see extra patrol, sobriety checkpoints and several selective enforcements.
You have free articles remaining.
One sobriety checkpoint will be conducted on Dec. 29 on West Military Avenue at Business Park Drive, west of Fremont. Two additional sobriety checkpoints will be conducted on Dec. 31. One will be located on 23rd Street at Colorado Avenue in Fremont, and the other will be on U.S. Highway 77 at Cathy Street, just north of Fremont.
During the checkpoints, drivers will be asked to provide a driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, along with being screened for impaired driving.