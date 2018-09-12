The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The grant period was from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3.
Sixteen Dodge County deputies participated and worked a total of 239 overtime hours. Deputies conducted four checkpoints at four separate locations.
The following is a list of arrests made and citations issued during the grant period: driving under the influence of alcohol, 8; driving under the influence of drugs, 2; driving under suspension/revocation, 7; minor in possession of alcohol, 1; open alcohol container, 7; narcotics possession, 26; no proof of insurance, 8; speeding, 25; reckless driving, 1; felony arrests, 15; fugitives apprehended, 20; evaluations conducted by drug recognition expert, 3; total citations, 116; total vehicles contacted, 602.