Sheriff’s officials seek help IDing suspicious man, vehicle

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have issued an urgent plea for help in identifying a suspicious man and the vehicle he was driving in.

In a press release issues on Thursday, Dec. 1, seeking help from the public in finding a suspicious male who is alleged to have approached two young children and possibly try to lure them into a van.

The two incidents were reported in Nickerson and Uehling, both in the evening hours. According to the press release, a male suspect described as an “older white male,” driving a black van approached two boys and possibly sought to get them into the van.

On Monday, Nov. 28, at about 6:05 p.m., the man is alleged to have asked a boy at the Green Acres Trailer Park in Nickerson if he needed a ride home. The boy, the release states, fled the scene and ran home.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, a similarly described white male also in a black van was reported to have approached a boy at about 5:26 p.m. in the 100 block of Sixth Street in Uehling. The man is alleged to have offered the boy items from his van. The boy also fled, and told law enforcement of the encounter.

Attempts to locate the vehicle each day were unsuccessful.

Sheriff’s officials described the suspicious man as an older, white male, driving a newer model black van with silver wheel rims and a possible dent on the driver’s side. No license plate information was gathered.

Anyone with information about the man or the van is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 727-2700 or (402) 727-4002. Tipsters can also use the ‘P3’ app to report any leads.