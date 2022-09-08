Sheriff's office had contact with 174 vehicles during overtime traffic enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Agencies from across the State of Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from Aug. 19 through Sept. 5. The sheriff’s office provided 10 deputies who worked a total of 182 overtime hours.

The following statistics from this grant period will be reported to the State of Nebraska: 20 citations for speeding, 2 citations for reckless driving, 6 arrests for DUI alcohol, 3 arrests for DUI drugs, 4 evaluations conducted by a drug recognition expert, 11 felony arrests, 16 fugitives apprehended, 5 citations for open alcohol container, 1 citation for minor in possession of alcohol, 3 child passenger safety restraint citations, 81 total citations, 174 total vehicles contacted.