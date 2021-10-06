 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office investigating theft of copper
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Sheriff's office investigating theft of copper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dodge County Sheriff

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recently took a report of the theft of copper wire from a construction area in the area of 34th Street and Luther Road.

Someone entered one of the units under construction and removed the copper wiring from the walls.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The loss was estimated at $1,500. It is believed the theft occurred sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Contact the DCSO with any information at (402) 727-2700.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

After Afghanistan, the European Union squabbles over U.S. reliance

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News