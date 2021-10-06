Sheriff's office investigating theft of copper

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recently took a report of the theft of copper wire from a construction area in the area of 34th Street and Luther Road.

Someone entered one of the units under construction and removed the copper wiring from the walls.

The loss was estimated at $1,500. It is believed the theft occurred sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Contact the DCSO with any information at (402) 727-2700.

