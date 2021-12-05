 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick featured top story

Sheriff's office issues warning about suspect at large

  • Updated
  • 0
Brett Kurth

Kurth

 Courtesy photo DCSO

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was involved with a pursuit that ended at Fifth and Main streets in Fremont at approximately 4:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The party was operating a stolen vehicle and fled on foot in the downtown area, the DCSO reported.

The suspect is 29-year-old Brett Kurth of Minnesota.

Kurth is bald with a dark beard. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Please consider this party potentially armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him. The sheriff’s office urges residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

If you see Kurth, call 911 immediately.

This is an on-going investigation. The sheriff’s office will release more information as it is available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Dec. 1, Pedro Hernandez-Vicente, 61, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license follow…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10:45 a.m., Dec. 1, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a tr…

Woman faces assault charge

Woman faces assault charge

At approximately 8 p.m., Nov. 26, Heather R. Pensick, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and child abuse following a…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 28, Maynor D. Natareno-Mota, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license f…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Nov. 25, Marvin I. Perez-Gonzalez, 20, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 7 p.m., Nov. 21, Emory W. Hecker, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats after he threatened the vic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News