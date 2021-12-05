Sheriff's office issues warning about suspect at large

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was involved with a pursuit that ended at Fifth and Main streets in Fremont at approximately 4:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.

The party was operating a stolen vehicle and fled on foot in the downtown area, the DCSO reported.

The suspect is 29-year-old Brett Kurth of Minnesota.

Kurth is bald with a dark beard. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

Please consider this party potentially armed and dangerous.

Do not approach him. The sheriff’s office urges residents to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

If you see Kurth, call 911 immediately.

This is an on-going investigation. The sheriff’s office will release more information as it is available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0