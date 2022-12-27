 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's office looking for information regarding stolen pickup

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding a report of a stolen pickup.

The sheriff’s office took a report of a stolen vehicle on Friday, Dec. 23, from Arlie’s Bar, 120 E. Sixth St., in North Bend.

A press release from the DCSCO states the vehicle had been parked in the parking lot on the west side of the building. The vehicle, a blue 2002 Ford pickup bearing Nebraska license plate 6-Comm207A, was valued at $12,000.

The theft is believed to have occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact the DCSO at 402-727-2700.

