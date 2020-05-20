Sheriff's office receives grant for in-car camera

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office to purchase one in-car camera system.

“In-car cameras have become vital for law enforcement these days. The industry is becoming more technologically sophisticated and this will help improve both highway and law enforcement safety,” Bill Kovarik, interim administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office said in a press release.

The NDOT-HSO has utilized this funding primarily to aid local law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers. The total grant funding assistance for this project is up to $3,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0