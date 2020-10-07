Sheriff's office receives grant for special enforcement campaign

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime enforcement activities.

These activities will be held in conjunction with the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” high-visibility enforcement campaign.

Dodge County motorists can expect to see extra patrols and saturation patrols. The extra activity will begin on Thursday, Oct. 8, and run through Monday, Oct. 12.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to drive with their full attention to the road and to avoid distractions while driving.

