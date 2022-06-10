Sheriff's office releases results from Click it or Ticket special enforcement

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” Mobilization. Agencies from across Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative. The grant period was from May 23 through June 5.

The sheriff’s office provided 14 deputies working a total of 208 overtime hours.

Deputies conducted one checkpoint, at the east entrance to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area on State Lakes Road. During that checkpoint, deputies issued three citations for child restraint violation, three citations for possession of a controlled substance, three citations for open alcohol container, three citations for driving during revocation, one citation for seatbelt violation and two citations for minor in possession of alcohol. One arrest was made for driving under the influence.

All traffic enforcement statistics during the grant period will be reported to the State of Nebraska.

Those statistics are as follows: 12 citations for speeding; 1 citation for reckless driving; 5 arrests for DUI-Alcohol; 2 arrests for DUI-Drugs; 8 felony arrests; 14 fugitives apprehended; 4 citations for open container; 2 citations for minor in possession of alcohol; 26 citations for safety belt violation; 3 citations for child passenger safety restraint violation; 82 total citations; 412 total vehicles contacted.

