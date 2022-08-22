Sheriff's office releases special enforcement statistics

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement.
Agencies from Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative, which ran from July 20 through Aug. 14.
The sheriff’s office provided 12 deputies who worked a total of 313 overtime hours.
The following traffic enforcement statistics were reported: 73 citations for speeding; 2 citations for reckless driving; 10 arrests for DUI – alcohol; 22 felony arrests; 15 fugitives apprehended; 8 citations for open alcohol container; 11 citations for minor in possession of alcohol; 3 citations for safety belt violation; 1 citation for child passenger safety restraint violation; 143 total citations; 192 total vehicles contacted.