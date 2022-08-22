 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Sheriff's office releases special enforcement statistics

  • Updated
  • 0
Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement.

Agencies from Nebraska and the United States participated in this initiative, which ran from July 20 through Aug. 14.

The sheriff’s office provided 12 deputies who worked a total of 313 overtime hours.

The following traffic enforcement statistics were reported: 73 citations for speeding; 2 citations for reckless driving; 10 arrests for DUI – alcohol; 22 felony arrests; 15 fugitives apprehended; 8 citations for open alcohol container; 11 citations for minor in possession of alcohol; 3 citations for safety belt violation; 1 citation for child passenger safety restraint violation; 143 total citations; 192 total vehicles contacted.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Parts of China lake dried up due to extreme heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News