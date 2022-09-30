Sheriff's office seeks information in man's death

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the death of a man found dead on Sept. 22 on U.S. Highway 275, south of Morningside Road.

Law enforcement identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista, formerly of Georgia.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released information indicating the man’s death was caused by a car-pedestrian traffic collision.

Anyone familiar with Martinez or who had previous contact with him in the Fremont area is asked to contact investigator Smith at the sheriff’s office at 402-727-2700 or utilize the P3 APP to submit information to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Douglas County Crime Lab, Nebraska State Patrol and Fremont Police Department.

There is no risk to the public.

Deputies were advised at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22 of a possible deceased party discovered by construction crews.

During the investigation Highway 275 was shut down at Morningside Road for approximately seven hours.