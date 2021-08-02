 Skip to main content
Shoplifting, disturbance lead to arrest
Police News

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the peace following a theft complaint at a business in the 400 block of south Broad Street.

He is accused of taking food items including potato chips and candy with an estimated cost of $5 and then yelling profanities and causing a disturbance outside of the store when contacted by officers. 

