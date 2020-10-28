Siemer sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison

Jason Michael Siemer, 45, of Fremont, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison, four years supervised release, and was ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln.

Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf handed down the sentencing for making false statements on loan and credit applications.

Siemer was the sole owner and operator of Siemer Auto Center, LLC, which was based in Fremont for approximately eight years until the company dissolved and ceased operating in December 2016. Siemer operated his company by bidding on vehicles at auctions that he would then turn around and resell to his customers. The purchase money for the vehicles at auction was obtained through financing that Siemer sought out and obtained from companies known as “floor plan lenders,” from certain financial institutions whose accounts are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible.