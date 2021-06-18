Silver laptop reported stolen

At approximately 12:15 p.m., June 17, a theft was reported at a residence in the 1500 block of north Clarkson Street, Fremont Police reported.
Reported stolen was a silver colored Acer brand laptop computer. The computer was taken off of the front porch of the residence where it had been left by its owner. The laptop is valued at $500.
