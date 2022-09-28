State Patrol investigates Oakland shooting; man dies of injuries

A 32-year-old man has died and the Nebraska State Patrol is helping area authorities investigate a Tuesday night shooting in Oakland.

The victim has been identified as Ryann Schuman. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials had not released Schuman’s hometown.

However on its Facebook page, Oakland-Craig Public Schools said Schuman was a staff member, who died Tuesday evening. He was described as a paraprofessional at the high school and worked in the elementary afterschool program.

The school issued this comment: “We understand that after Monday’s events, this is likely a very scary and emotional time for students as well as adults.

“As a result, a crisis team will be available for students and staff in need.”

The school gave no details about what occurred in Oakland on Monday, but the State Patrol said there is no connection between the two events.

In a press release, State Patrol officials said authorities received a report at about 9 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland.

The State Patrol said Burt County Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Police located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Schuman was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Oakland Police and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office have requested assistance from the State Patrol.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the public.