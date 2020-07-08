Stolen license plate report filed
editor's pick top story

Stolen license plate report filed

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6 a.m., July 7, the theft of a motor vehicle license plate was reported at a residence in the 600 block of north H Street. Reported stolen is a Nebraska license plate bearing the numbers 5-C3900.

Estimated loss is $10, Fremont police reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Woman faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 6:30 p.m. July 1, Brittany AM Lemus, 28, of Fremont was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News