Stolen license plate report filed

At approximately 6 a.m., July 7, the theft of a motor vehicle license plate was reported at a residence in the 600 block of north H Street. Reported stolen is a Nebraska license plate bearing the numbers 5-C3900.
Estimated loss is $10, Fremont police reported.
