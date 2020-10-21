 Skip to main content
Stop for DWI leads to other charges
Police News

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Heather L. Williams, 35, of Bellevue, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Hwy. 275 and Morningside Road.

Williams was stopped after a report from another agency that she was possibly driving intoxicated following a domestic dispute. After she was stopped she showed signs of impairment and was arrested. A minor child was also observed in the car and during her arrest, she fought with officers.

She was additionally charged with child abuse not resulting in injury, refusal to submit to a chemical test and resisting arrest.

Neither officer was injured.

