Stop for DWI leads to other charges

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Heather L. Williams, 35, of Bellevue, on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Hwy. 275 and Morningside Road.

Williams was stopped after a report from another agency that she was possibly driving intoxicated following a domestic dispute. After she was stopped she showed signs of impairment and was arrested. A minor child was also observed in the car and during her arrest, she fought with officers.