Stop leads to additional charges

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Stephanie A. Contrereas, 36, of Omaha on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of north Clarkson Street.

A search of her person following her arrest yielded a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. Contreras was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with no proof of insurance.