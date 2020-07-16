Stop leads to additional charges
editor's pick top story

Stop leads to additional charges

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Stephanie A. Contrereas, 36, of Omaha on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of north Clarkson Street.

A search of her person following her arrest yielded a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. Contreras was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with no proof of insurance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News