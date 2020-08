Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft complaint that was taken at a residence in the 300 block of west 4th Street.

The complainant reported that someone entered her vehicle while it was parked outside of the residence and stole stereo equipment including two 15-inch subwoofers and a Pioneer amplifier. Estimated loss is approximately $500.