Survivor to share story via brief videos

Cheyenne said her mother worked long shifts at her job and the abuser was extremely careful to conceal what he did.

“If she was home, we’d go out to the shed,” she said.

The abuse continued until her sophomore year of college. She and her boyfriend had dated almost a year. The relationship was making her stepfather angry and jealous.

“He was becoming more violent and aggressive and wasn’t letting me grow up and live my life,” she said.

And he was becoming more aggressive with her mother.

Her stepfather also contended that once Cheyenne became an adult at 19 that everything he was doing would be all right.

“He never directly said he was going to take me away from my family, but it was always implied and so I wanted to get out before I became a real adult,” Cheyenne said.

Two weeks before she turned 19, Cheyenne sought help from a coach at college. She went to a school counselor who put her in touch with The Bridge.

“The Bridge and Kylie worked tirelessly with getting my mom and I out and we went to law enforcement and I had a medical exam,” she said.