Suspect apprehended after driving 80 mph in Fremont

Stukenholtz said the suspect went to the south edge of Fremont where he drove his vehicle into a vacant lot and tried to go alongside a building.

A Saunders County deputy blocked the exit and kept him from leaving the lot.

The suspect, who was alone in his vehicle, surrendered and was apprehended.

Stukenholtz said there are no reports of injuries at this time.

“We got lucky,” he said.

Stukenholtz said law enforcement in Saunders and Dodge County had been searching for the suspect for the past several days. The suspect is believed to be the same individual who fled from law enforcement in Dodge County a couple of times in the last few days.

“We believe the same individual ran from law enforcement several times this week,” Stukenholtz said.

Upchurch faces multiple charges in Saunders and Dodge counties.

Law enforcement from Saunders and Dodge counties, the Fremont Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol worked to apprehend the suspect.

Stukenholtz said there was great cooperation from all law enforcement and from citizens – all the way from those who provided information regarding where they’d seen the suspect to a woman who brought the sheriff a bottle of water at the scene where the suspect was apprehended.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.