Suspect apprehended after driving 80 mph in Fremont

A 37-year-old Fremont man faces multiple charges after driving at least 80 miles per hour through the city.
Jesse A. Upchurch was taken into custody at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Ridgeland Road.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said the incident began after 3:30 p.m. when a deputy located the man who is a suspect in a number of other crimes, one of which involves possession of a stolen vehicle.
The suspect fled in a 2004 Yukon SUV as soon as he saw the deputy.
He went from Cedar Bluffs on Nebraska Highway 109 to U.S. Highway 77, where he traveled at about 90 miles per hour. He drove into Fremont traveling on multiple streets through residential areas.
A Nebraska State Patrol airplane pilot estimated the suspect was driving 80 miles per hour during that time inside the city limits.
“We had discontinued the active pursuit because of the dangerous way he was driving,” Stukenholtz said.
Even so, the suspect continued to drive in an aggressive manner.
“He displayed wanton disregard for anybody’s safety,” Stukenholtz said.
The suspect drove through yards and parks in multiple residential areas.
Stukenholtz said the suspect went to the south edge of Fremont where he drove his vehicle into a vacant lot and tried to go alongside a building.
A Saunders County deputy blocked the exit and kept him from leaving the lot.
The suspect, who was alone in his vehicle, surrendered and was apprehended.
Stukenholtz said there are no reports of injuries at this time.
“We got lucky,” he said.
Stukenholtz said law enforcement in Saunders and Dodge County had been searching for the suspect for the past several days. The suspect is believed to be the same individual who fled from law enforcement in Dodge County a couple of times in the last few days.
“We believe the same individual ran from law enforcement several times this week,” Stukenholtz said.
Upchurch faces multiple charges in Saunders and Dodge counties.
Law enforcement from Saunders and Dodge counties, the Fremont Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol worked to apprehend the suspect.
Stukenholtz said there was great cooperation from all law enforcement and from citizens – all the way from those who provided information regarding where they’d seen the suspect to a woman who brought the sheriff a bottle of water at the scene where the suspect was apprehended.