At approximately 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Joshua C. Grover, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after he was observed driving a car that had been reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of West 10th Street.
The victim reported that his 1997 Mercury Mountaineer was left parked and unlocked and Grover apparently took a key fob from the car, the Fremont Police Department reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Grover allegedly returned later and took the vehicle. During his arrest, Grover fought with officers.
He was additionally charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, driving with a suspended license and theft from a motor vehicle.