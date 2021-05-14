 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect dies of injuries; NSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Fremont
breaking editor's pick alert featured

Suspect dies of injuries; NSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Fremont Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m., Friday when officers responded to a report of a male subject with a weapon threatening harm to himself.

Preliminary investigation shows that the subject exited a residence in the 200 block of S. Clarmar Avenue in Fremont with a firearm. The subject fired at least one shot, to which multiple Fremont Police officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers immediately provided medical aid until Fremont rescue personnel arrived, Fremont Police reported earlier Friday.

The subject was transported to Fremont Methodist Health, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the subject, a 33-year-old male, from Fremont, is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol is the lead investigating agency

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Woman faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 10:45 a.m., May 7, Donna L. Bouwers, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance (methamphe…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News