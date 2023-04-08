An unnamed male suspect was transported to Methodist Fremont Health at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 8, after a local law enforcement SWAT tactical team stormed his home at the intersection of Fifth Street and Bell Street.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel said the suspect - only identified as a white male in his mid-30s named Travis - had called police negotiators at about 6:45 p.m. and asked for medical assistance for a possible prescription pill overdose.

At 6:55 p.m., nearly a dozen heavily armed police officers and sheriff's deputies drove to the home in a massive, armored police vehicle, rushed the door of the home and entered.

First out were two small children, both of whom law enforcement officials hurriedly took to the armored vehicle where an unnamed woman ran to them and hugged the two children.

About five minutes later, law enforcement personnel carried the unconscious suspect out of the home in a large white sheet, placing him on a mechanized stretcher. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment, Weitzel said.

"I do not know his (health) situation. It had nothing to do with any of the officers involved. He may have ingested some prescription medications earlier in the day. I believe he may have felt the effects of that medication," Weitzel said. "We had begun negotiations with him, and during that time, he asked for medical, for the (EMT) squad to help him, and that is when the team moved in. When he was asking for help, we responded, and we got him the help he needed."

Weitzel declined to say if the suspect was going to face charges related to the incident and also refused to identify the suspect beyond confirming his first name as Travis. The incident began earlier in the day when a warrant for the suspect's arrest was being served.

"About 2 p.m. this afternoon - this male party has an outstanding warrant with Dodge County - they came to serve it. (Law enforcement) set up outside, and they saw him outside and he went into the home and that is when (the standoff) started. For the safety of the children, we were not going to execute anything for their safety."

Weitzel said the suspect was not armed in any manner, and that the standoff with law enforcement was primarily due to ensure the safety of the two juvenile children in the home with the suspect.

Sheriff's officials posted a message on their Facebook page warning residents of an incident at the intersection of Bell and Fifth streets shortly after 2 p.m.

At first, there were about 10 law enforcement personnel stationed on Fourth Street. After 3 p.m., a Fremont Fire Department ambulance arrived and then the Fremont Police Department armored vehicle reached the scene.

More than a dozen personnel from both the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Fremont Police Department emerged from the armored truck and Fremont police Sgt. John Gieselman began to communicate with the suspect.

The negotiations via telephone we played on a loudspeaker next to the armored vehicle, and the suspect could be heard by bystanders and a reporter from the Tribune yelling and screaming cusswords.

"We had an active situation going on for a couple of hours and we wanted to make sure we got the kids out of the home OK," Weitzel added. "The Fremont police negotiation team did a phenomenal job, and (Gieselman) was talking to him all afternoon. We were trying to figure out how to help him, what to do to get the children out safely. Everything turned out like it should. Nobody got injured and he is getting the treatment he needs."

The incident created a chaotic scene along Bell Street, as many residents did not know what was happening or why law enforcement personnel were massing in the area.

Children continued to play and ride bikes in front of the suspect's home despite a police sniper team being stationed with a tripod mounted high-powered rifle aimed at the suspect's home.

That scenario led local resident Jerry Smith to confront both the police sniper and his observer, yelling at the two officers that their actions were unsafe and creating a dangerous situation for local residents.

After the incident ended, Smith - who had taped the entire raid with his cellular phone - said he was enraged at what he called an unacceptable response by law enforcement officials that he believed could have endangered innocent bystanders.

"They endangered my grandchildren with their nonsense," Smith said of the sniper team and SWAT vehicle. "They came over earlier and it was so bad, they had their assault rifles and then didn't do anything. If it was that dangerous, they should have gone in then. I was sitting outside, and all the sudden seven (police) cars came and sat out in the street and never did anything. Then they all quietly left."

Smith said in the following hour, more law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and the two-man sniper team set up the high-powered rifle in front of his home on Fifth Street.

"I was pissed because my grandkids are in the house and the (sniper) was possibly drawing fire to my house," Smith added. "I am upset over what was not that big of a deal endangering my family and neighborhood."

Weitzel said he did not order the streets closed or the area evacuated because he and other law enforcement officials did not believe that the suspect was dangerous to the public, and that they had learned he was unarmed.

"We left (the streets) open as we did not know how long (the standoff) would take. We were doing negotiations, and we did think about closing (Bell Street) from Military (Avenue) to First (Street)," Weitzel explained. "But, we did not have any real indication at the time that there were any weapons inside, it was going well, and it ended up like we wanted: nobody was injured and (the suspect) is getting treatment."

As sheriff's officials continued to examine the home and collect evidence, several local residents who told the Tribune they were friends with the suspect Travis gave water to his two pet dogs and expressed thanks that their friend was not killed in the incident.

One man who asked not to be identified by name spoke to the Tribune about the suspect Travis, and he said the situation did not have to progress as it did. In the first hour of the standoff, the man had approached police to offer his help.

"I talked to the PD. I told them Travis took a lot of pills and his intent was to overdose and he was not letting the kids out of the house until he accomplished that," the man said. "He did not want to fight, he did not want a conflict. It was his weekend with the kids and all he wanted to do was spend Easter with them."

The man said Travis was aware of his arrest warrant, and that "he knew how things work."

"He did not want to go to jail. He was stubborn," the man said, claiming that it was his understanding after talking to law enforcement officials that efforts to negotiate the release of the two children had been supposedly rebuffed by the county attorney.

The Fremont Tribune has not been able to verify those claims.

"If that would have happened, he wouldn't have overdosed, he wouldn't have gone to the hospital and there wouldn't have been 15 cops here. It didn't need to go this far," the man added.

After the incident was over, the man and other friends stood in the backyard of the home Travis had been inside, petting his two dogs and hoping that the pets would be OK when taken to an animal shelter.

Weitzel said more information on the incident, as well as the identification of the suspect, would be released on Sunday or Monday. No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident and no firearms were discharged during the incident.

- Tribune News Editor Tammy Real-McKeighan contributed to this report.