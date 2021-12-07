Suspect wanted after pursuit has been apprehended

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with a pursuit involving law enforcement on Sunday.

The deputies located Brett Kurth, 29, of Minnesota in a residence on south Schneider Street in Fremont.

He was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s department stated in a press release issued just before noon Tuesday.

“We appreciate the public’s help in sharing the information that led to this arrest,” the news release stated.

On Sunday, the DCSO was involved with a pursuit that ended at approximately 4:16 p.m. at Fifth and Main streets in Fremont.

The party was operating a stolen vehicle and fled on foot in the downtown area, the DCSO reported.

Kurth is the suspect. No other information is available at this time.

