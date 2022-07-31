Suspect, who'd absconded from facility, wounded in officer-involved shooting

A Fremont Police officer shot a 34-year-old local man, who’d absconded from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, after the suspect entered a home early Saturday morning in the 1400 block of Fairacres Drive.

Officers received a call at 3 a.m. and were told the caller’s husband, armed with a knife, was mentally unstable, police said in a press release.

The caller said the suspect was at the front door, attempting to get into the home.

Police said the caller was hiding in the residence with several minor children and feared the suspect. Police also said the caller was concerned the suspect would not be taken peacefully.

Officers arrived on the scene and confronted the suspect, who was on the front porch and armed with a knife. Officers gave verbal commands.

Police said as the suspect entered the home, one officer fired a shot that hit the suspect in the abdomen.

Fremont Rescue personnel were called. The suspect was transported to Methodist Fremont Health, where he was flown by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine Hospital in Omaha, because of his injuries and underwent surgery.

Police said the suspect’s wife and children are unharmed at this time.

FPD has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the officer-involved shooting.

All Fremont officers involved will be put on modified assignment.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation and law enforcement is continuing to gather information.

Fremont Police will provided further updates as they become available.