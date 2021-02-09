 Skip to main content
Swerve leads to arrest
Swerve leads to arrest

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 7 a.m., Feb. 6, Jake M. Flynn, 36, of Glenwood, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a chemical test following a traffic stop for swerving near 23rd Street and Missouri Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

- Tribune staff

