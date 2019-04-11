Fremont Police used a TASER to bring a local man into custody following a confrontation at a residence on Park Place Drive on Wednesday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 21-year-old Cody R. Moser was arrested on several charges following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 2000 block of Park Place Drive at approximately 10:55 p.m.
The disturbance complaint came after Moser was accused of assaulting a pregnant sibling, and when officers arrived at the scene he brandished two knives and was confrontational with the officers.
An officer then used a TASER device to take Moser into custody, after which Moser spat on one of the arresting officers.
Moser was charged with 3rd Degree assault, which is enhance due to the victim being pregnant, 3rd Degree assault of an officer, assault with a bodily fluid, terroristic threats, disturbing the peace, use of a weapon to commit a felony and disorderly conduct.