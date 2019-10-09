At approximately 3:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, the Fremont Police Department cited a 16-year-old male on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle following a three-car property damage accident in the 1900 block of north Yager Road.
The male was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported stolen in Fremont on Oct. 03. The male ran from the scene and was detained a short time later by a Fremont officer. The male was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving without an operator’s license. He was released to his parents.
The investigation showed the boy was southbound on Yager Road and entered the intersection of 19th Street. The Chevy Malibu he was driving was struck by an eastbound Buick Enclave. The collision then caused the Enclave to strike a third vehicle, a 2008 ford F-150 pickup, that was parked nearby. The Malibu sustained an estimated $10,000 in damage, the Buick Enclave sustained an estimated $6000 damage and the Ford F150 an estimated $3000 in damage.