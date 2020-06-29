Tennessee murder suspect arrested following armed robbery in Fremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Police responded to an armed robbery that took place early Monday morning near 1600 North Bell St.

The robbery, which took place around 6:50 a.m., happened shortly after the victim had finished fueling his vehicle, a 2014 Chevy Silverado. The victim was approached by 23-year-old Memphis resident Cadarius Blakley, who police said was carrying a pistol.

The Tennessee resident then demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle, as well as their wallet and cell phone. Blakley fled in the vehicle, but was later seen in Mills County, Iowa by Iowa State Patrol.

Following a pursuit, Blakley was arrested. Those charges have not yet been disclosed by the Mills County Sheriff’s Department.

State patrol located the same pistol believed to be used in the Monday morning robbery.

Blakley is also being sought for questioning as a suspect in a murder investigation in Memphis.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided once they become available.

