At approximately 1:05 a.m., Oct. 19, Christopher D. Aguirre, 30, of Pasadena, Texas was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, Fremont Police reported.

The arrest came after officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street where Aguirre was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle. He was also charged with refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.