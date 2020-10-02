Theft from vehicle complaint made

At approximately 6:44 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle complaint that was made at a residence in the 800 block of north Michael Street.
The victim reported that her vehicle was parked on the street in front of her residence when someone entered the vehicle and stole property including a wallet and cash. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight.
Estimated loss is $500.
