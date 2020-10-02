 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theft from vehicle complaint made
editor's pick top story

Theft from vehicle complaint made

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 6:44 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle complaint that was made at a residence in the 800 block of north Michael Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The victim reported that her vehicle was parked on the street in front of her residence when someone entered the vehicle and stole property including a wallet and cash. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight.

Estimated loss is $500.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News