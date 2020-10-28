Theft from vehicle reported

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a residence in the 100 block of west 14th Street.
Reported stolen was approximately $900 of various items from a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked outside of the residence.
Items stolen include a pair of prescription Michael Kors brand sunglasses, compact disks and loose change. The vehicle is believed to have been parked unlocked.
