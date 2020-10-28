 Skip to main content
Theft from vehicle reported
Theft from vehicle reported

Police News

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a theft at a residence in the 100 block of west 14th Street.

Reported stolen was approximately $900 of various items from a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche that was parked outside of the residence.

Items stolen include a pair of prescription Michael Kors brand sunglasses, compact disks and loose change. The vehicle is believed to have been parked unlocked. 

