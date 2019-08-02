At approximately 11:15 a.m. Thursday the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle complaint at a residence in the 100 block of north Irving Street.
The victim reported that sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 a.m. on Thursday an unknown person forcibly entered his parked vehicle by breaking into the driver’s door and, once inside, stole property including gift cards, a Bushnell brand range finder and sunglasses.
Between damage to the door and the stolen property the estimated loss is $600.