At approximately 7:35 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft that was reported at a residence in the 2100 block of north C. Street.
The victim reported that his vehicle was parked and unoccupied in front of the residence and an unknown person entered the vehicle and took four bowling balls and a bowling bag with various bowling accessories in it. The value of the property was estimated at $1000.
Later, at about 9 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of north D Street reported that his vehicle was parked and unoccupied when it was damaged by one of the bowling balls taken from the vehicle earlier in the 2100 block of north C Street. The bowling ball and bag were recovered and returned to the owner. The damage to the vehicle in the 1700 block of north D Street was estimated at $500.