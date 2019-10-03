The Fremont Police Department responded to reports of the theft of a car and theft of a bike recently.
At approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a bicycle theft was reported in the 100 block of north Main Street. The victim reported that his bicycle, an unknown model but black in color, was parked outside a business between 2 and 4 p.m. During that time an unknown person took the bike. The estimated value of the bike is $300.
You have free articles remaining.
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday the theft of a motor vehicle was reported at a residence in the 800 block of south Broad Street. The victim reported that his vehicle, a red 2015 Chevrolet Malibu bearing Nebraska plate 5-B1524, was parked outside of the residence, unlocked and with the keys inside. Sometime between 10 pm. on Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday an unknown person took the vehicle. The estimated value of the vehicle is $14,000.