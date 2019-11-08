At approximately 5:18 p.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft that was reported at a residence in the 1000 block of Ohio Street.
The victim reported that she believed she dropped her wallet while getting out of her vehicle at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday. She was unable to find her wallet and was later notified that a credit card that was in the wallet had been used at a business in Omaha.
In addition to the wallet and stolen card, the victim lost two social security cards, various insurance cards, various banking cards, cash and various personal identification.
Estimated loss is approximately $220.